10 high-profile players who could move in the January transfer window: Rashford, Alexander-Arnold…

Martin Zubimendi, Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been linked with January transfers

The January transfer window is officially open and a lot of managers have hinted that they will go into the market this winter.

This window allows clubs to bolster their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season as they look to maintain a title challenge or avoid relegation.

A number of players will also seek a new challenge in January after struggling to secure regular first-team football at their current clubs.

We’ve taken a look at 10 high-profile players who could be set for a move in the January transfer window.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford scored three goals in six appearances under new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim but has now fallen out of favour.

The 27-year-old has not featured for his boyhood club since the 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on December 12, and he is now looking to leave Old Trafford.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford said last month. “When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse.

“I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

United would reportedly consider offers in the region of £40milllion but they are also open to sanctioning a loan move for the England international.

He has rejected offers from three Saudi Pro League sides but TEAMtalk understands that Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on his situation.

Casemiro

Alongside Rashford, United are also looking to offload Casemiro in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old midfielder has faced a lot of criticism for his performances this season and is currently on the fringes of Amorim’s side.

His wages are also an issue for United as he is earning a base salary of £350,000-per-week, making him the highest-paid player at Old Trafford.

He has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League sides Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah, although they both have their full quota of foreign players and need to sell this month before they can bring in new recruits.

A move to Al-Nassr would see the Brazil international reunite with former Real Madrid and United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Liverpool, winning a Premier League title, the FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

But he has now entered the final six months of his contract at Anfield and Real Madrid are looking to take advantage of the situation.

Madrid can sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season but they are keen to secure a deal this month after a season-ending injury to regular right-back Dani Carvajal.

The La Liga side made their first approach for the 26-year-old on New Year’s Eve and are now considering a formal offer in the region of £20million.

While Liverpool have not given up hope of tying their vice-captain down to a new contract, they may decide to cash in if he expresses his desire to leave.

Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku has been struggling for game-time under Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, starting just three Premier League games in 2024/25.

He has impressed in cup competitions, scoring seven goals in seven games in the Europa Conference League and three goals in two Carabao Cup matches.

While Chelsea want to keep the France international at Stamford Bridge, recent reports suggest they will begrudgingly greenlight a sale in January if he asks to leave.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, learned in late November that Manchester United are among those who would look to strike a deal if Chelsea signal they’ll sell.

The 27-year-old forward has also been linked with Arsenal, Barcelona, Napoli and a return to former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Ben Chilwell

Chilwell has made just one appearance for Chelsea this season which came as a half-time substitute in a 5-0 victory over Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

“There are players that unfortunately didn’t play a lot with us in all the competitions like Chilwell, like Carney (Chukwuemeka),” Maresca said.

“Probably they are the first [to say] that they want to leave because they train every day, because they want to play games and if they don’t play games probably they are thinking of leaving.

“Each player is a bit different situation, so we’re going to see if some of them are coming and knocking on the door to say ‘I want to leave’ or something like that. We will try to find a solution.”

A number of clubs are looking to sign a new left-back this month, including Manchester United, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Evan Ferguson

Ferguson established himself as one of the best young strikers in the Premier League after notching 10 goals in 25 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2022/23 campaign.

But he’s struggled with form and fitness issues in the last 18 months and is currently behind Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck in the pecking order.

West Ham are looking to bolster their attacking options after Michail Antonio was ruled out for the rest of the season and have contacted Brighton about a potential loan deal.

The Seagulls are reportedly undecided about whether to sanction a move for the 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Everton, Fulham and Leicester City.

“The rumours, I won’t discuss them in public,” Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said.

“I think it’s very important the player knows our idea, that we know the idea from the player and then it’s most important to be honest with each other, to find the right solution for the club and in the end also for the player.”

Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool made Zubimendi their top transfer target in the summer but were ultimately unable to convince the Real Sociedad midfielder to make the switch to Anfield.

According to The Athletic, he is now coming to terms with the idea of leaving his boyhood club and a 2025 transfer is on the cards.

While Ryan Gravenberch has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, the Reds could still reignite their interest in the Spain international.

Manchester City have reportedly joined the race for his signature after Rodri was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Both sides can sign the 25-year-old in the January transfer window by triggering the €60million (£50.1m, $66.7m) release clause in his contract.

Nico Williams

Williams is currently one of the most sought-after players in European football following his exceptional 2023/24 campaign for both club and country.

The winger registered eight goals and 19 assists in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao and also played a starring role in Spain’s Euro 2024 success.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old and are looking for a new forward after Bukayo Saka suffered a serious hamstring injury.

The Gunners may trigger his €58million (£48m/$59.5m) release clause in the January transfer window as they look to maintain their Premier League title challenge.

“We are prepared if we need to do something, we’re capable of doing something, but then that transfer window is very tricky and difficult to control,” Mikel Arteta said. “The opportunities are very limited but we’ll be there.”

Randal Kolo Muani

Paris Saint-Germain forked out an initial €75million and another €15million in potential add-ons to sign Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023.

But he has failed to justify that price tag in the last 18 months and has now been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Luis Enrique.

According to reports in France, the Ligue 1 side want €60million (£49.7m / $62.5m) for the France international but a loan with an option to make the move permanent would also be accepted.

Manchester United are looking for a new striker and TEAMtalk understands that Ruben Amorim is hopeful they can sign Kolo Muani in January.

But they will reportedly face competition from a number of Premier League and European clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Juventus.

Milan Skriniar

Alongside Kolo Muani, Skriniar also joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 and has struggled to secure a regular starting spot under Enrique.

The centre-back is behind Marquinhos and Willian Pacho in the pecking order and has made just five appearances in all competitions this season.

His lack of playing time has fueled speculation about a potential January exit, and he is reportedly valued at around €35million (£29.1m / $36.5m).

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Galatasaray have initiated talks with PSG over a potential loan deal for the Slovakia international.

But Skriniar is yet to make a final decision and has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and Tottenham.

Honourable mentions: Abdukodir Khusanov, Milos Kerkez, Kieran Tierney, Bryan Mbuemo, Matheus Cunha, Antony, Joshua Zirkzee, Victor Osimhen.

