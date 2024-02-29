10 players who could follow Kylian Mbappe away from PSG this summer

As Kylian Mbappe finally looks set to join Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain will undoubtedly be weaker without him, but he certainly won’t be the only one who will be leaving the Parc des Princes in the summer.

Real Madrid and Mbappe joining forces is probably the worst-kept secret in football, with Los Blancos having courted the forward since his arrival in the French capital from Monaco in 2017 for €180m (£154m).

One of the most iconic footballers on the face of the planet right now linking up with one of the most iconic clubs of all time seems a match made in heaven and, if we’re honest, long overdue.

The French international, who scored a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final, has 244 goals and 105 assists in 292 total appearances for the Parisians and will leave as the club-record goalscorer.

So, as PSG begins preparing for life without their star man, the rest of their squad is undoubtedly going to be shifted around, with many players coming in and out of the capital in the summer.

Here are 10 players who could also follow Mbappe out of the door this summer:

Hugo Ekitike

After breaking through at Reims in the 2021/22 season, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists in 24 Ligue 1 appearances, Hugo Ekitike moved to the capital club in the summer of 2022, initially on loan with an option to be bought for around £30m.

The Frenchman struggled for minutes at the Parc des Princes, mostly coming off the bench in his maiden season.

PSG took up the option to buy Ekitike permanently and he signed a four-year deal in the capital, though he was excluded from the side’s Champions League squad for 2023/24.

The 21-year-old only made one appearance for the club this campaign, an eight-minute cameo in the season opener, and has failed to be included in PSG’s matchday squad since game week three.

In January, he headed out on loan to German side Eintracht Frankfurt with an option to be bought for around £30m but only made his full debut at the weekend.

With Mbappe’s departure, a spot in PSG’s squad could open for Ekitike, though if he fails to impress in Germany it is likely that the Frenchman could be moved on before his PSG career really begins.

Renato Sanches

The trajectory of Renato Sanches‘ career is a strange one.

From breaking through at Benfica and starting in the Euro 2016 final against France at 18 years old, to getting substituted after being subbed on for Roma, Sanches has rarely settled anywhere.

A failed stint at Bayern Munich and a calamitous loan to Swansea City led Sanches to Lille in 2019 where he won the league in 2020/21, ending the club’s 10-year league title drought.

After switching to Paris in 2022/23, he played a sporadic role during his maiden season and was subsequently loaned out to Roma for this campaign.

In the Italian capital, a mix of injuries and falling out of favour have limited the Portuguese international’s playing time to just 120 minutes of Serie A action.

Now 26 years old, the 2016 Golden Boy award winner is likely to depart the Parisians one way or another this summer in a bid to once again revitalise his career.

Keylor Navas

At 37 years old and with his contract set to expire at the end of this campaign, Keylor Navas will likely leave the French capital this summer.

The Costa Rican international won the Champions League three times in a row whilst at Real Madrid and joined PSG in 2019.

He has since played 111 times in all competitions for the Parisians but lost his place as the club’s number one when Italian international Gianluigi Donnarumma joined from AC Milan in 2021.

A loan to Nottingham Forest in the second half of 2022/23 saw Navas receive regular game time again but has been unable to displace Donnarumma since returning to Paris.

With PSG unlikely to extend Navas’ contract beyond the summer, the 37-year-old’s stint in France is likely to conclude.

Goncalo Ramos

Portuguese international Goncalo Ramos is technically not a permanent PSG player, not until this summer, at least.

PSG signed the 22-year-old on loan from Benfica with a €65m (£55.6m) option to buy him, which they have already triggered.

Ramos launched himself into the spotlight during the 2022 World Cup where he scored a first-half hat-trick against Switzerland, with many questioning before the game why legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo had been dropped for him.

Randal Kolo Muani was signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer for €95m (£81.3m) along with Ramos as PSG looked to bolster their attacking options.

So far, neither signing has hit the heights PSG would have hoped them to, with Ramos having only scored eight goals in 26 appearances for the club in all competitions so far.

With Mbappe’s departure on the horizon, PSG would be left light up top should they part ways with Ramos. Although they could use the money they recuperate from the transfer to sign other attacking options.

Carlos Soler

Valencia youth academy product Carlos Soler joined PSG in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around €18m and signed a five-year deal.

Soler is a versatile player in the sense that he can play almost anywhere across the midfield or attack and has helped to plug gaps when needed.

This campaign he has been in the starting 11 just 30 per cent of the time and has played less than a third of the total league minutes for the Parisians.

This drop in playtime could signify an early exit from France as PSG look to raise funds following the announcement of Mbappe’s departure.

Presnel Kimpembe

French international Presnel Kimpembe has spent his entire senior career at PSG, racking up over 230 appearances in all competitions for the club since making his debut in 2014.

This season, however, Kimpembe has yet to make a league appearance for the club due to rupturing his Achilles tendon in February 2023, meaning he’s approaching a year in the treatment room.

PSG did renew his contract in December 2023 – valud until the summer of 2026 – so a permanent move away this summer seems unlikely.

However, they could be tempted into loaning the 28-year-old out once he returns to full fitness to gain some more match sharpness.

Fabian Ruiz

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz has been in the PSG starting 11 less than 50 per cent of the time this campaign, with competition in the midfield high.

Whilst at Napoli, Fabian was one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe, so when PSG signed him in August 2022 for €23m (£19.6m) – a price well below his market value – it was seen as a real coup.

Since moving to France, Fabian has made 61 total appearances for PSG, though a large portion of those were from the bench.

With PSG needing to sell to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, Fabian could be one of the saleable assets the club would be willing to let go of.

Layvin Kurzawa

French left-back Layvin Kurzawa has been a part of the PSG squad since 2015, and is one of the longest-serving members of the current squad.

Though the former French international has barely appeared for the Parisians since 2020/21, making just one league appearance in the last two years.

Three appearances on loan at Fulham last season did little to help reinvigorate his career, and he’s not featured in a matchday squad since early December.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of this season, it would be a surprise if he was a PSG player next campaign.

Sergio Rico

Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico joined PSG on loan in 2019 and then permanently in 2020.

Since he arrived in France from Sevilla, Rico has served as a deputy, making only 13 league appearances in his five years at the club.

With his contract up this summer, and Rico now 30 years old, he could well leave the capital in search of some more regular first-team football as he approaches his latter years.

Colin Dagba

French right-back Colin Dagba joined PSG in 2016 and came through the club’s academy before making his first-team debut in August 2018.

Dagba has never really nailed down a place in the PSG starting lineup and with the arrival of Achraf Hakimi he was always going to struggle to play a major part in the club’s future.

A loan to Strasbourg last campaign didn’t do much to help the Frenchman. With him now on loan at Ligue 2 side Auxerre and not a guaranteed starter in their side, his time at PSG is limited bar a huge turnaround.

