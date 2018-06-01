10 World Cup stars Prem clubs are desperate to sign this summer

The World Cup is the greatest stage for players to showcase their talents to potential suitors, so we’ve picked out 10 stars who could earn moves to the Premier League this summer.

Alisson Becker

Current club: Roma

Potential club: Liverpool

Alisson Becker has been in outstanding form for Roma in Serie A and the Champions League this year, making many crucial saves that helped them reach the semi-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

Brazil’s number one will have many potential suitors, with Liverpool perhaps most in need of a world-class keeper – particularly given what happened to Loris Karius in the Champions League final.

Reds fans may be concerned that he conceded seven goals over two legs against them, but the World Cup will give them a chance to see the real Alisson – a player who has the potential to be the best goalkeeper in the world.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Current club: Lazio

Potential club: Manchester United

On the other side of the Roman football divide, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been impressing for Lazio.

The 23-year-old midfielder scored 12 league goals from midfield in 2017-18, form which has seen his club slap a reported €150m price tag on him.

Manchester United have been linked, and given his current side’s failure to secure Champions League football for next season, he could be tempted to move away.

He will also be hoping for a successful summer with Serbia to raise his profile on the world stage.

Hakim Ziyech

Current club: Ajax

Potential club: Everton, Tottenham, Liverpool

After choosing to represent Morocco rather than the Netherlands, attacking midfielder Ziyech will have the chance to shine in Russia this summer.

Ajax’s player of the year is keen to leave the Dutch club, with a number of Premier League clubs waiting in line.

In need of attacking reinforcements, Everton could be the ones to take advantage, although they face competition from Tottenham and city rivals Liverpool.

Thomas Lemar

Current club: Monaco

Potential club: Arsenal, Liverpool

A move that nearly materialised late in last summer’s transfer window, Arsenal could consider moving for Lemar again – although Liverpool are also keen.

The winger has been included in Didier Deschamps’ France squad, considered by many as one of the strongest in the tournament.

New Gunners manager Unai Emery will be keen to sign new players as he seeks to make the side his own, and he may look back to Ligue 1 to complete a major deal that would bolster his attacking options.

Ivan Perisic

Current club: Inter Milan

Potential club: Tottenham, Man Utd

This season, Perisic has been part of the first Inter side to qualify for the Champions League since 2011.

The Croatian winger has scored 11 league goals in back-to-back seasons, and looks set for another summer of links to the English top flight.

This time around, it appears that Spurs are closest to his signature, after a move to Man United was denied last summer. Multiple reports suggest Spurs are willing to offer a cash-plus-player deal to bring Perisic to London.

Robert Lewandowski

Current club: Bayern Munich



Potential club: Chelsea

The Polish goal-scoring machine has been linked with a big-money move to Chelsea over the last few days.

Having scored an incredible 41 goals in all competitions last season, this is a signing that would add real firepower to the Chelsea side.

At only 29 years of age, Lewandowski still has a lot to offer and after a below-par season for the Blues, this would be a signing that would definitely lift the atmosphere around an unsettled Stamford Bridge.

Nabil Fekir



Current club: Lyon



Potential club: Liverpool

An outstanding season in French Ligue 1 has attracted a lot of interest in French attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, with Liverpool seemingly leading the race for his signature.

Liverpool are still looking to fill the void left by Philippe Coutinho’s departure, and Fekir – who scored 23 goals in all competitions last season as well as chipping in with eight assists – might just fit the bill.

Julian Draxler



Current club: Paris Saint-Germain



Potential club: Arsenal

Draxler was an integral part of PSG’s excellent season in France, making 47 appearances for the French giants.

With the introduction of Unai Emery as the new Arsenal boss, all eyes will be on his old club PSG for Arsenal fans to see if he can poach any of their stars to come and join him in this new era in London.

The Arsenal midfield has been lacking a spark for years, and Draxler could well be the answer to their problems.

Fred



Current club: Shakhtar Donetsk



Potential club: Manchester United

Manchester United seem to have won the race for the tricky Brazilian midfielder, who has been excellent for the Ukrainian champions and played an integral part in their victory over Manchester City in this year’s Champions League.

There is an evident step-up in class between the Ukrainian league and the EPL but a reported £50m price tag could well prove a bargain price for the 25-year-old.

Thiago Alcantara



Current club: Bayern Munich



Potential club: Manchester City

This one could well be wishful thinking more than anything but if anyone can tempt Thiago away from Bayern Munich, it’s Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City have been linked with Thiago on and off since Guardiola took the reins and although unlikely, it’s definitely a transfer that could happen.

A reunion with an old boss and a place in the side of record-breaking Premier League champions is enough to get anyone at least thinking about it.

The Spanish midfielder would require a huge fee but if anyone can pay it, Manchester City can.

By Samuel Bannister and Ben Ramsdale