£100m Liverpool, Chelsea battle explodes into life as Newcastle forced to sell Howe’s most important star

Liverpool and Chelsea are on red alert as a bombshell report has claimed Newcastle United will have to sell star player Bruno Guimaraes in order to comply with the Premier League’s financial rules.

Newcastle are very close to their profit and sustainability limit, which is why they had a very quiet January transfer window in terms of incomings. The Magpies did not bring in any senior players, and teenager Alfie Harrison was the only new arrival. The 18-year-old midfielder joined from Manchester City on deadline day, and the transfer fee could rise to £3.5million if certain conditions are met.

Newcastle were known to be in the market for a new midfielder after losing Sandro Tonali to a betting ban in October. They held talks with Man City over the potential signing of Kalvin Phillips, but could only afford a loan move for the Englishman.

In the end, Eddie Howe’s side walked away from the Phillips discussions, allowing West Ham United to snap him up.

Newcastle had the option to sell winger Miguel Almiron to Saudi club Al-Shabab for a significant fee, but Howe was determined to keep the player at St James’ Park and this saw all of Al-Shabab’s advances get rejected. However, Newcastle might now have to consider some damaging exits in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are ‘likely to sanction’ the huge sale of talisman Guimaraes at the end of the season.

The Brazilian’s situation is one to ‘keep an eye on’, as the massive fee Newcastle would get from his departure would end their financial problems.

Guimaraes has a £100million release clause, which was included in the new contract he signed with Newcastle back in October. That deal runs until June 2028 but leaves Newcastle at risk of losing arguably their most important star.

Liverpool to fight Chelsea for top-class Newcastle ace

Liverpool and Chelsea will be delighted about this news, as they are the clubs ‘most interested’ in prising Guimaraes away from the north east.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have been hugely impressed by the 26-year-old’s dominant performances since he arrived in England. Guimaraes has played a vital role in helping Newcastle go from relegation battlers to the lights of the Champions League.

Liverpool have never spent £100m on a single player, though they did show they are capable of doing so when they bid £111m for Moises Caicedo in August, only to see him end up at Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side, meanwhile, are no strangers to spending huge money on their top targets. Not only have they spent over £100m each on Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, but they are also plotting a colossal swoop for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. And Guimaraes could follow Osimhen to Stamford Bridge if Todd Boehly gets his way.

