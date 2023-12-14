‘I think he would go’ – £100m-rated Aston Villa star tipped to make stunning Arsenal move in January

Alan Brazil is confident that Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz would be open to joining Arsenal in January if the North London club can agree a deal.

It’s no secret that Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the Brazil international, with the Gunners’ interest in the Villains star dating back to the summer of 2022.

Luiz has played a key role in Aston Villa’s success since Unai Emery took charge of the Midlands club. He has made 16 Premier League appearances so far this season, scoring five goals and making two assists in the process.

Thanks in part to his performances, Aston Villa currently sit in third place in the table, just two points behind the table-topping Gunners.

Luiz’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed with recent reports claiming that Liverpool are ready to rival Arsenal for his signature.

Emery certainly won’t let one of his best players leave on the cheap, however, with the manager only willing to entertain offers around the £100m mark.

Arsenal will need to sell players before sanctioning another big-money signing in January, but it’s no surprise to see Arteta interested as a midfield partnership of Luiz and Declan Rice is a mouth-watering prospect.

READ MORE: Arsenal submit significant bid for striker Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘will leave’

Brazil and McCoist disagree on Luiz to Arsenal

Speaking on talkSPORT, Brazil said that Luiz would be fully on board with a January switch to Arsenal.

“It’s a lot of money,” McCoist said. “He’s a good player and he’s pulling all the strings for them but for £100 million? No,” Brazil said.

“I think if Arsenal came in, this is a good debate this one because Villa are a top, top club.

“But Arsenal you could say top dogs in London, you could say that.

“They are very strong. I think it would be hard for him if the money came in and Villa said we have had a bit, it’s a lot, do you want to go. I think he would go.”

McCoist isn’t fully convinced, however, as Luiz could be tempted to remain at Villa given their current run of form.

“Well there is an element of that,” McCoist responded.

“If the club say they have received an offer and they think it’s a fair bid and they are pointing you in that direction, but if Villa want to keep him I think he probably stays.

“Because Villa just now are flying, I take your point about Arsenal, but it’s a big decision but it’s not the same as it was three or four years ago, when it would be an automatic one.”

DON’T MISS: Arsenal to demolish Man City plans by completing huge £155m double deal for goal machine and Guardiola target