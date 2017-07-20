£10million Arsenal ace rejects Leicester switch

Michael Graham
Mohamed Elneny: Happy at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has reportedly rejected a £10million move to Leicester, despite knowing his Gunners chances may be limited.

Leicester hoped to complete a deal for the Egyptian international, who started just 8 Premier League games last season.

However, despite Arsenal agreeing a fee for the 25-year-old, The Sun claim that he has dashed Leicester’s hopes of signing him – because he does not want to move away from London.

Arsenal are well-stocked in the central midfield position with Francis Coquelin, Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all able to perform Elnany’s role.

Despite the shun, it’s understood that Leicester may attempt to rekindle the deal later in the current transfer window or January.

