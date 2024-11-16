11 transfers the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides could make in January: Amorim chases Liverpool target; Arsenal battle for Spain star

The Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’ – Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City – are looking to make moves in the January window and have key areas they are focusing on. Sources have provided TEAMtalk with an overview of their respective situations and where they are looking to strengthen.

Arsenal

The Gunners have improved vastly under Mikel Arteta and have run Manchester City close on a number of occasions, however they have failed to topple Pep Guardiola’s side and are now struggling to keep up with Liverpool, too.

Arsenal are looking to add more depth in the middle of the park and a new central midfielder is a key area they hope to strengthen in the coming windows. Their admiration of Martin Zubimendi is well known and that has not changed, with sources stating he is still the number one option to fill the position.

Zubiemendi has already spoken about the rumours he expects to be the subject of when the winter window opens.

A striker is also on the club’s radar, as they hope to add a goalscorer as soon as possible. But it is likely that will be in the summer of 2025 due to other teams being unwilling to sell key players in the winter window. Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is understood to be Mikel Arteta’s dream target.

Manchester United

Ruben Amorim is now at Old Trafford and his era as the new manager has begun. Man Utd believe in the young coach and are set to back his project in the hope it brings them to the top of the Premier League once again.

Sources have been clear that the club want a new left-back and are seeking to bring in a young, fresh option to help the injury struck Luke Shaw. One player who has been looked at heavily is Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez. As TEAMtalk previously reported he is wanted by a number of clubs and will be a major target in the coming windows.

United sources have also been clear that signing a new central midfielder is not off the cards as Amorim places a lot of responsibility on the men in the middle of the park. The word is they will bring in the right quality and are keen to make no more mistakes in the market.

Liverpool

Arne Slot has had a great start to life at Anfield but there will be no rest as the club look to add depth and legs to his side. Liverpool have three main areas of focus with a left-back, defensive midfielder and creative attacking midfielder all being sought.

The Liverpool board are well aware that they are a few injuries away from having a threadbare squad and want to add quality, plus depth, into Slot’s ranks. TEAMtalk has previously revealed Liverpool’s admiration for Kerkez, setting up a potential transfer battle with United for his signature.

Also watch Liverpool with Zubimendi as the Reds believe they can convince him to join them instead of Arsenal, having missed out on the Spain international over the summer.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and, inset, Liverpool manager Arne Slot

Chelsea

It has been a much brighter season for Chelsea under Enzo Maresca and there is a real positive feeling around the club once again. However, it is clear that with Chelsea the transfer work never stops and the Blues are now looking for the best young centre-back to join.

Benfica’s Tomas Araujo and Illia Zabarnyi of Bournemouth have both been sounded out over possible moves and are two of the main options under consideration at Chelsea. Sources close to Zabarnyi have been clear that Chelsea are not alone in their interest and he is likely to make a big move over the coming months.

Tottenham

It has been a rocky season under Ange Postecoglou but the Tottenham board remain behind the Australian for now. They are looking to help him in the market and the recruitment staff and coaches have an aligned vision for one specific target.

Sources state it has been agreed that a versatile defender who can play a central role and in wide areas is key for the side. They are looking at speedy defenders with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah one who has been looked at.

Manchester City

It seems mad to suggest that the English champions are looking to strengthen but they are looking to the future and at replacements for some of their key players. The likes of Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne are coming to the end of their time at the Etihad and options are being assessed to fill their shoes.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that City are huge fans of Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz and are keen to try and win the race for him in summer 2025. They have also looked at Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala but Wirtz is currently the main target and they hope he will arrive in a stunning £100million deal.