12 best photos as deadline-day signings show their new colours

Premier League clubs spent a January transfer deadline-day record £150million on Wednesday to take their overall outlay for the month to £430m.

Arsenal kicked off a busy day by completing their record move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while other big movers included Olivier Giround, Lucas Moura, Andre Ayew, Islam Slimani and Eliaquim Mangala.

Here are some of the best images from the day…

Aubameyang got the ball rolling as he completed his club-record £57.5m switch to Arsenal.

That move meant Dortmund needed a new striker and they immediately landed Chelsea frontman Michy Batshuayi on loan for the rest of the season.

Chelsea soon their had replacement for Batshuayi, however, when Olivier Giroud arrived in an £18m switch from the Gunners.

Tottenham boosted their squad with the £25million signing of Brazilian attacker Lucas Moura from PSG.

Stoke completed the £14million signing of Badou Ndiaye from Galatasaray on a four-and-a-half year deal.

Andre Ayew returned to Swansea from West Ham for a fee thought to be around £18million.

It was one striker out and another in at The London Stadium as the Hammers signed Jordan Hugill for £9million from Preston.

West Ham had wanted Leicester’s Islam Slimani but he ended up making a loan switch to Newcastle.

Big Sam boosted Everton’s defence after signing Eliaquim Mangala on loan from Man City.

Crystal Palace may have missed out on Ibrahim Amadou but they did sign striker Alexander Sorloth from Danish side FC Midtjylland for a reported £9m.