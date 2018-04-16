£120m Barcelona star makes bold claim over future amid Arsenal links

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has dealt a blow to Premier League sides looking to sign him in the summer.

Reports last month from Don Balon claimed that Barca will reportedly offer Dembele to Arsenal in a bid to stop Manchester United or Real Madrid signing Hector Bellerin.

Barca only signed Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for £120million but talk of a switch to the Gunners is gathering pace.

The France international has suffered an inconsistent start to life at the Nou Camp and has been hampered by injuries that have not helped his situation.

However, he has poured cold water on any chance of a possible summer move.

“I’m not going to leave after just one season,” he told Telefoot. “I signed a five-year contract with Barcelona.

“I’ll be here for a long time.”

On his struggles for consistent game time: “It’s Barca. It’s like that. I’m glad that [Philippe] Coutinho has come in.”

