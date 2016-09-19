Romelu Lukaku ‘talking’ with Everton over future

Romelu Lukaku is in talks with Everton over a potential new deal to extend his stay at Goodison Park, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The Belgian international made no secrets of his desire to play Champions League football, leading to somewhat of a transfer saga over the summer, but the former Chelsea man stayed put after no club was willing to meet the asking price.

Buoyed by Everton’s superb start to the season, Lukaku is ‘talking’ with the club about a possible stay, states Raiola.

“We are talking,” the ‘super agent’ is quoted as saying. “Yes, it is possible that he could stay.”

“This year the message was clear he was not for sale and he is really happy there at the moment. We are happy with what the club is doing now, we will see how the season goes.

“I spoke with him after his hat-trick against Sunderland. I said you were rubbish, you should have scored six!

“There was talk of Juventus but no one can afford him in Italy,” Raiola cintinued. “Outside of England, realistically the only clubs that can afford him are Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“The beauty for Everton is the chairman Bill Kenwright. This man is one of the most amazing men I have met in my 35 years in football.

“I would like to have as owner of my football club. He knows what players really need I believe, he is a great character who loves his club. It is a great strength.”