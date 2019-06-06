£130m Eden Hazard deal agreed, as Real Madrid prepare announcement

Real Madrid have agreed a deal worth up to £130million with Chelsea for Eden Hazard, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph report that the upfront cost of Hazard will be £88million, but achievable add-ons could take the deal up to £130million – which could well prove to be the biggest of the summer window.

Negotiations between the parties have been ongoing this week with Spainsh source La Sexta and El Chiringuito Tv last night reporting that the deal was done.

Sky Sports have now jumped on the bandwagon and claimed “Real Madrid have agreed a deal in principle worth £88m to sign Eden Hazard”.

Hazard revealed last month that he had made a decision on his future and that he would make an announcement after the Europa League final against Premier League rivals Arsenal.

That announcement seemingly came in the form of a post-match interview, during which he said that the 4-1 win in Baku ‘felt like a goodbye’.

Real had been reluctant to pay more than £88million for the Belgian, but eventually agreed to a staggered deal which will total £130million once all the bonuses are met.

It will make the Belgian the second biggest export from English football of all time, behind Philippe Coutinho, whose deal from Liverpool to Barcelona was worth around £142million in January 2018.

Dani Carvajal, who has been at Madrid since 2013, believes the winger’s willingness to be a focal point for Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu will be a huge factor.

“Hazard would add a lot to our attack,” the right-back told El Larguero on Tuesday.

“He is a player who wants the ball and does not hide.”