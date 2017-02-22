£14m LVG recruit set for Manchester United axe

Jose Mourinho’s summer clear-out at Manchester United will start with a high-profile departure as Daley Blind is reportedly heading for the exit door.

The 26-year-old hasn’t been a regular fixture in the United side this season, filling in at both left back and in the central of defence when needed, starting 15 times.

The man signed by Louis Van Gaal for £13.8million back in 2014 has a contract at Old Trafford until 2018 but it is unlikely he will be offered a new deal.

The Holland international is now deemed surplus to requirements, with United keen to trim his £130,000-a-week salary off the wage bill.

A source at the club told The Sun: “Blind is one of the men set to go early this summer. He has a while left on his deal.

“There are no plans to give him a new contract, though. He’s running out of time to impress the boss.

“He has been very versatile for the club and a good servant, but Jose thinks he has better options now.”

United are keen to bring in some big-money recruitments this summer, with Benfica’s Victor Lindelof said to be Blind’s replacement.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with the defender in the January transfer window, while they are also keen on signing £80million-rated Antoine Griezmann.