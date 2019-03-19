£15m Prem star reacts to mysterious Liverpool link

Pascal Gross says he is flattered to be reportedly interesting Liverpool, but the Brighton man insists no offers have been received from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liga Financial linked Gross to Liverpool in December ,while a month later Liverpool were claimed to be lining up a potential £15million for Brighton Gross, according to the Mirror.

At the time Gross dismissed the talk, just as he has done again, despite very little evidence of link to the Reds re-emerging.

Gross told Goal and Spox: “Of course it is an honour when such rumours arise, but I have not heard anything concrete.”

That’s not a great surprise because as far as TEAMtalk are concerned Gross has not been linked with the Reds since January 7 and a piece in The Metro, which cited the Mirror.

“It is certain that I will come back to Germany at some point. Maybe I’ll end my career in Neckarau. That’s my club, after all.”

Gross, 27, insists moving to Brighton was the right move for him after spending all of his career previously in Germany.

“The change was the right move,” said Gross.

“I am playing at the highest level in the world and it is a great experience for me.

“In a foreign country, you learn to be more independent. I have to organise things that I did not even think about before. In addition, I improve my English, which can only help me in life.”

Gross has been a steadying influence for Brighton and he scored seven goals, including against Man Utd, in 35 Premier League starts last season.

This season he has scored twice – both against Manchester United – who seem to be the former Ingolstadt man’s preferred opponents.

He was snapped up for just £3million in the summer of 2017 and he saw his efforts in his debut campaign rewarded with a fresh contract at the Amex Stadium, which runs until 2022.