Former Arsenal star offered chance to join Wigan after career admission

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has received an offer to play for Wigan Athletic following a heartfelt interview about his career.

The 29-year-old was one of the Gunners’ best academy prospects as a teenager but has endured a tough career. Injuries have affected his ability to play at almost every turn, ruining his reputation as a result.

Wilshere was most recently on the books at Bournemouth. He made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries.

He was not offered a contract extension at the Vitality Stadium and became a free agent on July 1.

“What I would say is I still have that hunger in me, somewhere deep in me, that all I want to do is play football,” Wilshere said in an interview with The Athletic.

“I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh look, poor Jack, he hasn’t got a club, (but) he’s made loads of money out of football, he gets to stay home with his kids’.

“When I wake up in the morning I want to look forward to going to training and being with the lads. I want to get back out on the pitch, especially with the fans now back.

“I’ve watched every single game that’s been on TV since the start of the season and I want to be part of that.

“I want that feeling of going out on the pitch, hearing the fans and just being able to play football again.”

His comments resulted in an outpouring of support on social media. They also led to an offer from League One side Wigan.

Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad tweeted: ‘You are most welcome to join us. @LaticsOfficial @JackWilshere’.

Wilshere has been capped 34 times by England, scoring two goals. Despite his struggles, he remains an intelligent player who can cause havoc with his dribbling skills.

He is also remembered for his stunning performance against Barcelona in 2011. He was named man of the match after performing brilliantly against their midfield.

Arteta defiant on future of Arsenal striker

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is certain that star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will remain at the Emirates.

The Gabon international is a rumoured striker target for Barcelona.

He has two years left on his current contract, which means a transfer may happen in the near future.

However, Arteta has remained defiant about the goalscorer. He said: “Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our player and he’ll remain here.”

