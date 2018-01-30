2 Man Utd youngsters sign first pro deals at Old Trafford

George Tanner and Max Dunne have signed their first professional contracts at Manchester United.

The 18-year-olds have come through the club’s academy system and seen their progress rewarded.

Tanner, who comes from Blackpool, has represented England up to Under-18 level and has been converted from winger to full-back.

Manchester-born defender Dunne joined the club in 2014 and has signed his first pro deal.

Angel Gomes, Aidan Barlow, Aliou Traore and Arnau Puigmal have all recently signed contracts.

Manchester United