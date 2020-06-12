The Premier League will return next week for the first time since Leicester beat Aston Villa 4-0 on March 9 and Spreadex has taken a look at the 20 best players of the season so far.

The spread betting firm have tallied each player’s Player Performance points. That’s where you receive: 25 points per goal, 10 points per assist, 10 points every time the woodwork is struck, 5 points per shot on target, 5 points per blocked shot inside six yards, 3 points per free kick won, 2 points per shot off target and 2 points per completed pass in the opposition’s half.

Unsurprisingly, champions-elect Liverpool dominate the top 20, with six entries. Man City then have five spots – including no. one, two and five – with three apiece going to Chelsea and Leicester.

As for individual stats, Jamie Vardy is the top-scorer with 19 goals, with Kevin De Bruyne bagging a table-topping 16 assists.

No-one has had more shots on target than Mohamed Salah’s 27; less impressively, no-one has had more shots off target than Raul Jimenez’s 38

Marcus Rashford has hit the woodwork five times, Wilfried Zaha has drawn 29 free-kicks, and Neal Maupay has had seven shots blocked inside six yards.

Meanwhile Rodri has completed an astonishing 1069 passes in the opposition’s half – that’s an average of 41.12 passes per game.

Top 20 Premier League players this season

1. Kevin de Bruyne, Man City – 2465 Player Performance points

Far and away the top player of the season so far, Kevin De Bruyne has a total of 2465 points – 166 points ahead of 2nd place.

The Belgian only actually leads in one of the 8 Player Performance metrics, however, picking up 160 points for assists – in other words, 16 assists in 26 appearances.

2. Rodri, Man City – 2299 points

Making an impact in his first season at City, Rodri sits behind his teammate on 2299 points. Going by PFA rules, he would also be the Young Player of the Year (so far).

The bulk of the Spaniard’s points come from passes in the opposition’s half – 2138 points, in fact, 196 ahead of Andrew Robertson.

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool – 2154 points

The joint-youngest player on this list – he was 20-years old at the start of the season – Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in at 2154 points.

The difference-maker for Alexander-Arnold is his assists record, with 12 in total (i.e. 120 points).

4. Andrew Robertson, Liverpool – 2092 points

The Scottish left-back is the 2nd Red in the top 5, with 2092 points across 28 fixtures.

After passes in the opposition’s half, his best stat is assists, with 7 in total.

5. Ilkay Gundogan, Man City – 1956 points

Ensuring that Man City dominate the top 5, despite Liverpool’s lead overall, Ilkay Gundogan has collected 1956 Player Performance points.

He also has the highest points per minutes played of the top 20, averaging just over 110 points every 90 minutes.

6. James Maddison, Leicester – 1942 points

Breaking the iron grip of Liverpool and Man City, Leicester’s James Maddison sits just outside the top 5 with 1942 points.

Only Wilfried Zaha has won more free-kicks than Maddison this season, at 29 to the latter’s 26.

7. Jorginho, Chelsea – 1912 points

The first of 3 top 20 entries for Chelsea, Jorginho has picked up 1912 Player Performance points so far this season.

He was helped by scoring 4 goals in the league – already double the tally he managed in 2018/19.

8. Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool – 1861 points

With more minutes played than anyone else in the top 20 – 2610 minutes over 29 fixtures – Virgil van Dijk has a Player Performance Points total of 1861.

He has won points across the board, including 4 goals, 1 assist, 1 shot off the woodwork and 14 free-kicks won.

9. Mateo Kovacic, Chelsea – 1752 points

The Croatian has made good on his permanent transfer to Chelsea, winning himself 1752 points and a spot in the top 10 players of the season so far.

And that’s in 1683 minutes – only Gundogan and Bernardo Silva have played fewer minutes in the top 20.

10. Joao Moutinho, Wolves – 1695 points

One of the more surprising entries on this list, Joao Moutinho reflects Wolves’ push for a spot in the Champions League with 1695 Player Performance points.

After passes in the opposition’s half, Moutinho’s next best category is assists – he has managed 6 this season.

11-20 top players

11. Fred, Man United – 1694 points

In a one-off appearance for Man United in our top 20 list, Fred beats out teammates Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial with 1694 points.

12. Raheem Sterling, Man City – 1688 points

One of 2 players to reach the top 20 despite only making 24 league appearances, Raheem Sterling has 1688 points this season.

13. Jordan Henderson, Liverpool – 1683 points

Looking to become the first Liverpool captain to lead the club to a Premier League title – and the first to lead them to a league championship since Alan Hansen – Jordan Henderson has 1683 Player Performance points.

14. Bernardo Silva, Man City – 1675 points

Alongside Sterling, Bernardo Silva makes this list with just 24 games played. In fact, he has the lowest minutes played in the top 20 with 1500. That makes his 1675 points total all the more impressive.

15. Jack Grealish, Aston Villa – 1673 points

Maybe the single most shocking entry in the top 20, Jack Grealish has 1673 points despite Aston Villa facing relegation. In a sign of his quality for the club, Villa’s 2nd best player, Douglas Luiz, is on just 903 points.

16. Sadio Mane, Liverpool – 1669 points

The top scorer on this list with 14 goals – the likes of Vardy, Aubameyang, Aguero and Salah didn’t make the cut – Sadio Mane has 1669 points, boosted by his 70 assist points and 75 shots on target points.

17. Ricardo Pereira, Leicester – 1654 points

With 3 goals in his 2nd season in the Premier League, Ricardo Pereira has managed to collect 1654 points in 28 appearances.

18. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool – 1647 points

Only Mohamed Salah has more shots on target than Roberto Firmino’s 26. However, Salah doesn’t make this list; his Brazilian clubmate does, with 1647 Player Performance points.

19. Mason Mount, Chelsea – 1642 points

Alongside Alexander-Arnold, Mason Mount was just 20 when he started the season, adding an extra bit of shine to his 1642 point haul.

20. Youri Tielemans, Leicester – 1641 points

Rounding out the top 20 is Leicester’s 22-year old Youri Tielemans, who has a total of 1641 Player Performance points across 28 fixtures.

READ MORE: Papers: Van Dijk to sign mega new deal