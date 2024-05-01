2024 Ballon d’Or power rankings: Kane, Bellingham, Mbappe… or Messi once again?

We’re now getting to the point in the footballing calendar that the Ballon d’Or will likely be decided. The make-or-break business end clashes that previous winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo used to come alive for.

The Champions League and this summer’s European Championships and Euro 2024 will likely have a massive part to play in which of football’s elite superstars claims the most prestigious individual accolade in football.

With all that being said, and judging everything that’s happened this season so far, we’ve put together a top 10 power rankings of which names we expect to see fighting for the Ballon d’Or come the glitzy Paris ceremony in late October.

For the full article, please click here.