£21m Liverpool target comments on Real Madrid speculation

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfield Julian Brandt, according to a report.

The long-term Liverpool target has aroused interest from the LaLiga giants after a brilliant season so far in Germany.

Brandt won the Bundesliga player of the month award in February and after a shift in position the 22-year-old is flourishing for Peter Bosz.

Bosz has switched the Germany international inside and he is playing as a box-to-box midfielder – a position which has seen Brandt hit seven goals and collect 13 assists to date.

That form, according to Kicker, has alerted Real and Atletico, but Brandt has been quick to cool the talk.

“For me these links make me proud, but there is nothing more than that,” Brandt told Kicker, as cited by Diario AS.

Only two weeks ago Kicker and Bild reported that Liverpool were back in for Brandt this summer after missing out on the midfielder in 2017.

The Reds, who moved for Mo Salah after failing to seal a deal for Brandt, are apparently being enticed by the player’s £21.4million release clause.

Brandt has played over 200 times at Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 39 goals and he has accumulated 23 appearances with the Germany senior team.