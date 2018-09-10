David Seaman says Bernd Leno must be patient as he bids to to get some game time at Arsenal.

The new Gunners keeper was expected to to take over from Petr Cech as Arsenal’s No.1 following his £22.5million move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Things though have not worked out that way under Unai Emery and Germany international leno has yet to make a competitive appearance for Arsenal with Cech retaining his No.1 role at the club.

Seaman believes the 26-year-old will have to bide his time and has seen no reason to why

Seaman supports Emery’s faith in Cech and says it would have been wrong to throw Leno into the team purely because he arrived at the Emirates for a significant fee in the summer.

The former England goalkeeper said: “Just because he cost a lot of money does not mean he goes straight into the team.

“He has to be patient. Petr Cech has done nothing wrong in goal. ‘Ok, so he is adjusting to playing with the ball from the box. But he has been able to contribute to the team and has done nothing to cause him to be left out.’

“This could be a learning curve for him. You have to be patient in football… I know. I had to be in the past when I was playing. Leno has to bide his time.”