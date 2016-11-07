£26.5m midfielder responds to Chelsea and Man City rumours

Steven N’Zonzi has admitted it is “nice” to be linked with a big-money move but is only focusing on continuing to play well for Sevilla.

Rumours emerged on Sunday that Barcelona were the latest club to express an interest in signing the midfielder, but he was specifically asked about the prospect of moving back to the Premier League in the winter.

“It’s nice, it’s good,” the former Stoke and Blackburn midfielder told L’Equipe on the reported interest to bring him back to the Premier League.

“But I always say that this type of club is interested in other players too.

“I am not the only one. I know that big clubs are interested in many players. I focus on what I do at Sevilla. Until there is something concrete, we must remain professional.

“Some clubs were interested [in the summer], but I feel good at Sevilla.

“I enjoy the game, the football, I like the way Sevilla play, I feel good in the city, with the fans and the club and I’m enjoying myself.”