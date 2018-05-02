27-goal striker uses super agent to make contact with Man Utd

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi could be heading to Manchester United after his representatives reportedly made contact with Old Trafford officials.

Icardi, whose agent is his wife Wanda Nara, also has a relationship with super agent Mino Raiola, who is believed to be working as an intermediary for the striker.

And it is Raiola, who oversaw Paul Pogba’s move to Old Trafford, who has made contact with United about taking the 25-year-old striker.

The Corriere dello Sport report that United are interested in the forward, who has €110million release clause in his Inter contract.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the striker, who has scored 27 goals in 31 Serie A games this term.

The Argentina striker, who is under contract until 2021, is also wanted by Chelsea with TNT Sports reporting last month that Antonio Conte had made a £55million bid for the former Sampdoria striker.

Gazzetta dello Sport, believe that Icardi’s latest contract demands are likely to force Inter him this summer and liverpool and Man Utd have been mentioned as suitors via reports from Italy.

Icardi is willing to put pen to paper on an improved deal – but only if the Nerazzurri are willing to pay him a staggering €9million-a-season.

That equates to £150,000 a season – and while in the modern market may not seem much for the top players – Inter are trying to balance their Financial Fair Play obligations, meaning a salary hike of those proportions look to be beyond them.