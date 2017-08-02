£27m Man Utd swoop hinges on star’s court appeal for assault

Manchester United’s prospects of signing Serge Aurier from PSG rest entirely on the player’s appearance in court next week, according to a report.

United are believed to have agreed a five-year deal with Ivory Coast star right-back, with United reported to have agreed a £27million fee with PSG for the player.

However, the player is currently banned from entering the UK after the 24-year-old was found guilty of assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub in September last year.

He was denied entry to the UK last October, missing a Champions League game at Arsenal, when border control authorities revoked a visa that had initially been granted.

And his chances of moving to United reportedly rest entirely on the player’s appeal against the conviction, which is due to be heard in French courts next week.

United are said to be eagerly monitoring developments closely and at the same time launching their own appeal with Home Office officials in the UK to try and help Aurier gain entry into Britain.

The Daily Mirror claims Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has been acting as a go-between for United with the defender’s French agent, Stephane Courbis, and that an outline agreement has been reached over a £90,000 a week deal at Old Trafford.

Aurier has been told he can leave PSG following their capture of Dani Alves from Juventus earlier this summer.