29-goal Tottenham, Man Utd target rules out summer exit

Ciro Immobile looks likely to stay at Lazio this summer despite interest from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Monaco.

The striker was the joint-top scorer in Serie A last season with 29 goals, leading to links with a move away.

However, Calciomercato report that Immobile is set to reject any offers to leave Lazio, and could sign a new deal with the club.

Immobile was told by a fan at an airport to remain with the club, and the Italian forward responded: “Of course, I’m staying at Lazio, I feel fine here.”

He had been heavily linked with Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs side, with Fernando Llorente set to move on, but now looks set to stay put at the club he is under contract with until 2022.

Immobile may be wary of moving abroad after unsuccessful spells with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla. His best form has always been in Serie A, where he has been prolific with Torino and Lazio.