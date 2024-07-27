£30m star ‘rejects’ Liverpool offer, with Man Utd his ideal next move – reports

Liverpool have sent a contract offer to Adrien Rabiot but have been knocked back as the France star would rather join rivals Manchester United this summer, it has been claimed.

Rabiot spent five years at Juventus after signing for the Italian giants on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in July 2019. The central midfielder managed 22 goals and 15 assists in 212 games for Juventus, helping them win one Serie A title, two Coppa Italias and one Supercoppa Italiana.

Rabiot has just enjoyed one of his best-ever seasons in a Juve shirt. The Bianconeri attempted to extend his contract beyond June 30, but the two parties did not manage to reach an agreement.

As such, the Frenchman became a free agent almost a month ago and Juve were forced to announce that he would not be penning a new deal with them.

Rabiot’s representatives are now trying to get the best possible move and contract proposal for their player. As he possesses huge amounts of experience at the highest level, it is understandable that plenty of top clubs are interested.

Liverpool, Man Utd, AC Milan and Inter Milan are just some of the sides to have been linked.

Last week, it emerged that Man Utd had brushed Liverpool aside and moved into pole position for Rabiot’s capture.

But according to the latest reports in Spain, Liverpool have tried to stun Man Utd by sending him an opening contract proposal.

Man Utd transfers: Midfield target snubs Liverpool

But Arne Slot’s side have been ‘rejected’, with Rabiot holding out for a move to Man Utd instead.

The 29-year-old has previously spoken about his admiration for the Premier League, and he is now dreaming of a switch to Old Trafford.

During previous talks between Rabiot and Man Utd, the Red Devils were left shocked by his huge wage demands.

Those financial demands have since fallen to £100-150,000 a week, which is well within Man Utd’s reach.

Given the fact Rabiot – who is valued at more than £30million – is available on a free transfer, it would be silly if Man Utd did not take up this fantastic opportunity to land him.

Signing Rabiot would not dent Man Utd’s transfer kitty much at all, allowing them to snare another midfielder, too. Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains locked in talks with Paris Saint-Germain for midfield enforcer Manuel Ugarte, though he is unwilling to match the French club’s £59m asking price.

Once the midfield is sorted, Ratcliffe will try to bring in another centre-back to bolster the position further after the arrival of Leny Yoro. A new left-back, right-back and centre-forward could arrive at Old Trafford, even though Man Utd have already landed Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee.

