£300m offer coming for Liverpool-linked Real Madrid ace, with second transfer ‘one step away’

Vinicius Junior is due to receive an eye-watering contract offer after previously being tipped to join Liverpool, while a second player is close to leaving Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants enjoyed a stunning 2023-24 campaign, winning a treble consisting of La Liga, the Champions League and the Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup). Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti got the best out of top stars such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius, Fede Valverde and Dani Carvajal, and his squad is now even more fearsome.

Madrid can now rely on France superstar Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian wonderkid Endrick up front. Ancelotti can now select an unstoppable front four of Mbappe, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Bellingham, with Endrick coming off the bench before potentially forcing his way into the starting lineup at some point in the future.

While Los Blancos clearly have the most eye-catching team in the world, and arguably the best, Mbappe’s arrival will provide Ancelotti with a headache.

Both Vinicius and Rodrygo have been tipped to leave the Spanish capital if Mbappe starts to take up too much of their responsibility. Both Brazilian wingers have been named as targets for Liverpool in recent months.

According to reports in Spain, Saudi chiefs have drawn up an incredible €350million (£300m) contract offer to send to Vinicius in case he opts to leave Madrid.

The Saudis want to make Vinicius the new face of their league, in preparation for when Cristiano Ronaldo hangs up his boots.

The Saudi Pro League has been vastly improved by the signings of well-known stars such as Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane, plus plenty of others. But capturing Vinicius when he still has his best years ahead of him – the electric attacker is still only 24 – would be a massive statement.

Real Madrid transfers: Vinicius weighing up Saudi move

ESPN state that Vinicius has not completely ruled out the idea of heading to the Middle East and earning a gigantic wage, though he is happy at Madrid and would rather spend his best years at the top level in Europe.

Meanwhile, separate reports claim Madrid centre-forward Juanmi Latasa is ‘one step away’ from signing for Real Valladolid.

Latasa is a product of the Madrid academy who has spent the last two years on loan with Getafe. The 23-year-old has earned admirers during his time at Getafe, with one of them being Valladolid.

Valladolid are ‘leading the race’ for Latasa and are ready to meet Madrid’s demands. They have drawn up an offer worth €5m (£4.3m) to acquire 50 per cent of the player’s rights, a process which is common in Spain.

While Latasa will be disappointed that he has never managed to force his way into the Madrid first team, a switch to Valladolid will give him the chance to play regularly and reach his full potential.

Plus, if the former Spain U21 international shines at Valladolid, then there is a small chance Madrid might re-sign him at some stage in the future.

