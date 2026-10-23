Chelsea or Liverpool could seal right-back signing for £30m as interest explodes – Exclusive

Chelsea and Liverpool are both interested in signing a young Portuguese right-back who could move for a base fee of around £30m, though interest in the player is exploding.

Daniel Banjaqui has quickly become one of European football’s most closely watched teenage defenders. The 18-year-old Benfica right-back, born in Lisbon in 2008, has interest from a string of leading clubs following his rapid rise through the Portuguese academy system.

The Portugal youth international has enjoyed a brilliant year, helping his country win both the UEFA European Under-17 Championship and the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Those successes, combined with a handful of senior appearances for the Benfica first team, have placed him firmly on recruitment radars.

He is viewed as a modern full-back with a strong athletic profile for elite football, defensive solidity and the ability to contribute going forward.

In the Premier League, Chelsea and Liverpool have been among the clubs most active in tracking him.

Chelsea’s interest is said to have been heightened by fitness concerns surrounding Reece James and the club aims to find the best young talent, while Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola is understood to be and admirer.

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton have also been named as interested parties by sources, alongside Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Sources have added he is not just being tracked in England.

Daniel Banjaqui attracting mass European interest

In Germany, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are monitoring the defender.

Italian clubs Juventus, AS Roma and Inter Milan have been mentioned, while Spanish interest includes Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Barcelona.

No formal negotiations have yet begun, with clubs currently at the scouting and information-gathering stage.

Banjaqui is under contract at Benfica until 2031. His release clause is close to £45 million after he extended his deal earlier this year.

Sources suggest the Lisbon club could be open to discussions from around €35m-€40m / £30m-£33m, though Benfica are understood to prefer keeping the teenager and continuing his development under Marco Silva.

With first team minutes still limited and a long-term contract in place, any move is far from straightforward. Sources have emphasized the race to sign one of football’s best defensive prospects remains in the very early stages.