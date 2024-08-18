Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has given his approval to joining a European giant who have also agreed personal terms with stars from Chelsea and Brighton.

McTominay is among the cluster of midfielders Man Utd are open to selling in order to fund the signing of a new partner for Kobbie Mainoo. PSG’s Manuel Ugarte remains United’s No 1 target in that regard, though as yet PSG have refused to lower their €60m/£51m asking price.

As such, and given Man Utd have already pushed four major signings over the line this summer, a significant player sale is required before United can meet PSG’s demands.

Christian Eriksen has been transfer-listed, though is unlikely to command a high fee. Interest in Casemiro – even from Saudi Arabia – is scarce.

As such, McTominay is the prime candidate to depart and as a homegrown player, the proceeds from his sale would be logged as pure profit on Man Utd’s books.

Fulham have already seen multiple bids for McTominay rejected. The Cottagers have thus far been reluctant to meet Man Utd’s reported £30m price tag.

According to a fresh update from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Antonio Conte’s Napoli are ready to pick up where Fulham left off.

They state McTominay has given his ‘approval’ to joining the Serie A giant.

McTominay approves Napoli switch; Osimhen sale key

Other outlets have taken that update to mean McTominay has agreed personal terms with Napoli. However, TEAMtalk understands that making that statement would be putting two and two together and getting five.

In reality, McTominay has made it clear that if he is to leave Man Utd, then he is willing to accept Napoli as his next club. That is not the same thing as agreeing personal terms.

Nonetheless, it is a positive sign a deal is there to be made. Focus will now shift to talks between Napoli and Man Utd and the report states the sale of Victor Osimhen will be key.

Man Utd’s £30m valuation was once again referenced in the piece and at present, Napoli don’t have the capacity to launch a bid of that size.

That would obviously change if the club secure a blockbuster sale of Osimhen, with both Chelsea and PSG hovering.

Chelsea, Brighton stars wanted in Conte revolution

Elsewhere, Napoli are on the cusp of signing Brazilian winger David Neres from Benfica for a package worth €30m.

Conte’s club have also agreed personal terms with players from Chelsea and Brighton.

Napoli’s ideal replacement if Osimhen departs is Chelsea frontman Romelu Lukaku. Corriere dello Sport state the Belgian is more than willing to reunite with Conte who was his manager at Inter Milan.

As in the case of McTominay, Lukaku’s move is hugely dependant on Osimhen leaving.

Finally, Napoli are also ready to put the final touches to their move for Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Corriere dello Sport state both Gilmour and McTominay could arrive and it’s not a case of one or the other.

Gilmour is expected to cost around €15m/£12.8m to sign. Chelsea hope to collect €43.4m/£37m from the sale of Lukaku.

Both players have agreed personal terms with Napoli and club-to-club discussions over the transfer fees and payment structures are the next step in each move.

