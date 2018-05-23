£35m Arsenal target mulling over offers and sets decision date

SC Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu says he will make a decision on his future in the next two weeks.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a summer move to Arsenal, despite the Gunners only appointing Unai Emery to replace Arsene Wenger today.

Earlier this month the president of Soyuncu’s former club Altinordu, Seyit Mehmet Ozkan, claimed a deal was almost done.

Ozkan told the International Football Economic Forum: “Caglar Soyuncu is set to join Arsenal.

“Arsenal demanded his youth information from us. We’ll earn from him if he joins Arsenal. Bayern Munich wants him too, but he’s on the way to the Premier League.”

However, Soyuncu’s proposed transfer to Arsenal was labelled “total nonsense” by Freiburg director Jochen Saier, despite that the Daily Telegraph claimed last week that head of recruitment Sven Mislintat was pressing ahead with a deal.

And the £35million-rated Turkey defender says he will decide his future, after receiving offers, in the next fortnight.

“I am very thankful now that I have had a good season,” Soyuncu told beIN Sports. “I have spoken with the club about the offers.

“It is still early but things will be clear in one or two weeks.”

Soyuncu, who has been watched by Bayern Munich, has already warned suitors he is chasing first-team football and will not settle for a squad place.

“For me, it must be a team where I can play first,” he told Ajansspor.

“We will evaluate my chances of playing.

“It’s best to wait. The English league is a very good league. Of course I have a goal to play in top clubs. A decision will be made in the interests of all of us.”

