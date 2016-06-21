WATCH: Forty years of Panenka penalties – the five worst

Eric Cantona, Andrea Pirlo and Gary Lineker all feature as we commemorate 40 years of the Panenka penalty by remembering five of the very worst.

5. Andrea Pirlo: Barcelona v AC Milan, 2010

Pirlo executed the perfect dinked penalty at Euro 2012 when Joe Hart was firmly put back in his box. But the Italy hero had previous for the Panenka, only the result was very different at the Nou Camp in 2010.

In Barcelona’s traditional curtain raiser, the Joan Gamper Trophy, AC Milan took the hosts to a shootout after a 1-1 draw. Pirlo stepped up and chipped his shot straight into the hands of Jose Pinto. Barcelona went on to secure victory and reclaim the trophy from Manchester City.

4. Luis Manuel Seijas: Argentina 4 Venezuela 1. June 18, 2016

Venezuela were bundled out of the Copa America at the quarter-final stage on Saturday after a 4-1 defeat to Argentina in Massachusetts, but you wouldn’t blame La Vinotinto for reflecting on what might have been had Luis Manuel Seijas not temporarily taken leave of his senses.

With his side 2-0 down after Gonzalo Higuain’s brace, the midfielder was given the chance to get his country back in the game just before half-time when Sergio Romero showed again why he’s spent the last three seasons at club level sat on his backside, gifting the Venezuelans a cheap penalty.

Seijas, for some reason, thought it an appropriate time to show off as he dinked his Panenka-style spot-kick towards the Argentina goal. Sergio Romero, however, stood still and welcomed the ball into his grasp before setting Argentina immediately on the attack.

3. Mickael Landraeu: Coupe de la Ligue final, 2004

Some goalkeepers can take a penalty. Kevin Pressman was one; Joe Hart is another. Mickael Landreau had also scored a few, but the former France stopper blew his big moment spectacularly.

It came in the 2004 Coupe de la Ligue final at the Stade de France. His Nantes side had played out a 1-1 draw with Sochaux and both sides had missed two penalties in the initial shoot-out. Landreau stepped up for the seventh penalty, but his weak chip was simply plucked from the air by Sochaux’s Teddy Richert and Nantes went on to lose.

Watch Landreau’s limp effort here, in full HD glory

2. Gary Lineker: England v Brazil, 1992

Lineker stood on 48 goals – one shy of Sir Bobby Charlton’s England goalscoring record – as he prepared to take a spot-kick that he had won during a pre-Euro 92 friendly against Brazil at Wembley.

The striker, full of confidence after scoring 28 goals in 35 games for Tottenham during his final season in English football, obviously fancied saying goodbye to Wembley in style, as opted to try and chip Carlos. Lineker, though, failed to get underneath the ball and allowed Carlos to stick out his left leg as he lay on his right side.

Lineker failed to score in England’s final warm-up game or any of their Euro 92 group games, leaving the forward stranded on 48 goals.

1. Eric Cantona: Bordeaux v Beauvais, 1989

Cantona may have been penalty king at Manchester United, scoring 14 out of 16 taken, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way for all but one of those successful attempts. But four seasons before he rocked up at Old Trafford, the Frenchman had just been sent out on loan by Marseille to Bordeaux, who had a Coupe de France last-32 clash with lower league Beauvais to navigate.

The match went to penalties, when Cantona decided that that the wind and soggy pitch were not factors great enough to dissuade him from attempting a chip.

Characteristically, Cantona sent Beauvais keeper Eddy Caullery the wrong way, but the stopper had time to get up after diving to his left and scurry across his line to smother the shot. He might not have had to bother – it’s doubtful whether Cantona’s attempt would have carried through to the goalline.

Bordeaux were bundled out, with Cantona’s parent club, Marseille winning the trophy, thanks largely to a Jean-Pierre Papin hat-trick in the final.