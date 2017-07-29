£40m Everton target told future must be sorted out soon

Swansea boss Paul Clement has promised a swift resolution to the Gylfi Sigurdsson saga, claiming it will not be allowed to run right up until the transfer deadline.

Sigurdsson sat out Swansea’s 2-0 pre-season victory at Birmingham on Saturday with the club saying it was due to the “current transfer speculation surrounding him”.

It is thought Premier League rivals Everton have lodged a bid of around £40million for the Icelandic playmaker, with potential add-ons that could take a final package closer to £45m.

But Swansea value Sigurdsson at £50m and are holding out for that fee, with American owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien having said they will not be “bullied” into selling their prize asset.

“It was decided between me and the club, and him also, that it was the best decision for everybody involved that he wouldn’t take part in games at this point,” Clement said after the Birmingham win.

“It’s not something we want and we will not be allowing to drag on right until the deadline. It is not going to the end of the window, no way.

“This is something we are going to get sorted as soon as possible.

“I have no doubt that he’ll be ready for us if necessary because I’ve seen him working hard day in, day out.

“He’ll be back training with the first team on Monday when we rejoin.”

Sigurdsson withdrew from Swansea’s pre-season tour of the United States earlier this month just hours before the squad departed for America.

He trained with the Under-23 players at the club’s Fairwood base before rejoining Clement’s squad upon their return home last Wednesday.

Although it it understood Sigurdsson wants to join Everton, Clement said the 27-year-old has not asked to leave Swansea.

“No, he hasn’t said that (he wants to go), but he has ambitions and I understand those ambitions,” Clement said.

“We rate him very highly and we want him to stay.

“But at the same time, if another club wants him they have to pay what the club feels is the right valuation for the player.

“We’re either going to get the valuation we want which will enable us to reinvest and improve in the team, or he stays and we manage to keep a very good player.”

In Sigurdsson’s absence, Tammy Abraham and Leroy Fer scored second-half goals to give Swansea victory against Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham.