£44m Arsenal target agrees terms with Serie A giants Roma

Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez has agree personal terms with Serie A side Roma, according to reports.

The Algerian was a key part of the Foxes squad that stunned the footballing world to win the 2015-16 Premier League title with 17 goals to his name that campaign.

Arsenal have been linked with him numerous times over the summer, while there was also speculation this time last summer when he was at the peak of his form.

Following a season in less inspiring form with only six league goals, it could be that Arsene Wenger prefers to move for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, who the Gunners boss confirmed he has looked at.

And Mediaset claims that Leicester are just waiting for Roma to meet the club’s £44million valuation of the player as Mahrez has agreed personal terms with the Italian side.

However, reports suggest that Roma are some way from doing a deal with Leicester as their last offer was £26million.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare commented earlier this month on Mahrez’s situation, he said: “Ultimately he’s contracted to the football club and he has to be professional.

“We all can have a little mood swing but it’s about how long that lasts for. It applies to everybody, not just Riyad, the commitment and application has to be there.

“We haven’t had any bids and if we don’t have one, we’ve got no decision to make.”