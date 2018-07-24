£45m Bayern Munich winger responds to Arsenal transfer rumours

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has broken his silence over rumours he could be on his way to Arsenal this summer.

The Frenchman had another promising campaign for the Bundesliga champions in 2017/18, playing 26 times in all competitions and contributing five goals and three assists.

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who replaced Arsene Wenger in the summer, has been linked with Coman as the Spaniard looks to improve his wide areas.

BeIn Sports said last week that Emery is convinced Coman is an attainable Arsenal transfer target – and the Gunners boss is ready to make his move.

Arsenal have had a busy summer so far, with Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi all arriving at theEmirates Stadium.

The report claimed that Emery will submit a bid for €50million (£45m) to test Bayern’s resolve to keep a player, who spent a large chunk of last season on the injury sidelines.

Despite only starting 10 Bundesliga matches last season, Coman has moved to pour cold water on the speculation.

“That’s not true,” he told Sport1, when asked ahead of Bayern’s friendly match against Juventus in Philadelphia.

“I’ve had no contact with Arsenal.

“I’ve just extended my contract here at Bayern and I’m planning to stay for many more years.”

