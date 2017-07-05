Messi buyout clause raised as star signs new Barcelona deal

Five-times Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has signed a new deal to keep him at Barcelona until the summer of 2021.

The Argentina superstar was contracted to the La Liga giants until 2018, but his extension by a further three years will keep the 30-year-old at the club for the foreseeable future and ends speculation he could be lured away from the Nou Camp.

In an astonishing career at the club, Messi, who recently turned 30, has won the La Liga title eight times, the Champions League on four occasions and collected a total of 29 trophies during his time at the club.

The player has broken a whole host of records during his time in Spain and has so far clocked up 507 goals for Barcelona in 583 games for the club. He netted 54 times in 52 appearances the season just elapsed.

Formal signing of the contract is expected to take place after the Argentina international, currently on honeymoon after his wedding to Antonella Roccuzzo, has returned for pre-season training.

The buy-out clause in Messi’s new deal has reportedly been set at €265million, some fee despite the Argentine’s advancing years.

Messi, who turned 30 last month, has spent his entire senior career with Barcelona and made his debut in 2004.

A statement released on the club’s official website, www.fcbarcelona.com, said: “FC Barcelona and Leo Messi have agreed on a contract renewal that will keep the Argentinian at the club until June 30th, 2021.

“The deal will be signed in the coming weeks, when Messi returns to the team for pre-season training.

“The club is very happy with both the renewal and the commitment of Messi, the best player in history, who has played his full professional career at Barca and has led the team to an era of extraordinary success, the likes of which has never been seen in world football.

“Leo Messi has since gone on to break just about every record and has become the greatest player in the world.

“Now, at 30 years of age, Messi has completed 13 seasons with the first team and, with his new deal, will remain for a further four.

“But Leo Messi will not stop there – the Argentinian is in one of the best moments of his career and still has a lot more left to give, which is music to the ears of all Barca fans who will get to continue marvelling at his greatness for at least another four years.”