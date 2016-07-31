£50m Arsenal striker option ‘staying calm’ about his future

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi is aware of the speculation surrounding him, but is staying relaxed about a potential move to Arsenal.

Inter president Erick Thohir has revealed he is willing to listen to offers for the forward, should the £50m asking price be met, while Arsene Wenger has expressed his desire to bring in a new attacker.

Icardi scored Inter’s only goal in the heavy 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich and revealed after that he is not completely up to speed on the latest developments amid reports in Italy suggesting Napoli are ready to enter the race.

“There have been a lot of rumours over recent days,” Icardi told reporters.

“The truth is that I have been a long way from home for a month, so I’m not very informed about what is happening.

“The criticism? People looking from the outside can think whatever they want, I am staying calm.”

Inter team-mate Stevan Jovetic has also said he is eager to see his fellow forward remain with him at the San Siro.

He told Premium Sport: “I would certainly be sorry to see Icardi leave because he is a great player.

“I have seen him look calm in recent days, so I don’t know anything about what is happening, but I truly hope he stays with us.”