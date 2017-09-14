£50m Liverpool target names 10 big clubs he’d consider joining

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has put Europe’s big boys on alert by admitting for the first time that he could leave next summer.

The striker has banged in seven goals in six games for club and country so far this season and is expected to be a major target for Europe’s big hitters next summer.

Real Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for the 21-year-old, while Liverpool are said to be at the head of the queue in the Premier League.

And Werner has revealed that he could eventually leave RB Leipzig, and speaking to Sport Bild, he admited there were a number of attractive options he’d consider: “In Spain, there are a maximum of three clubs — Barcelona, Real and Atletico Madrid.

“In England there’s more: Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

“Bayern (Munich, Germany’s perennial champions) is also a big club.”

He added: “Of course I want to play at a big club. But we have not yet come to terms with the development at Leipzig. Perhaps RB will be a big club too.”