£50m Manchester United strike target fails to halt transfer talk

Marko Arnautovic failed to put transfer speculation to bed last night after helping Austria beat Northern Ireland 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League.

The West Ham forward, who has scored five goals in 10 Premier League games this season, was linked with a move to Manchester United by Sky Sports in the summer.

Arnautovic has, however, been subject of recent interest from Manchester United, and the forward has spoken of his desire to play at the highest level.

The Austria international said it was a “great honour” as Jose Mourinho came and watched him in national team action at the end of May, although the United boss reportedly claimed he was just on holiday in the area at the time.

The 29-year-old, who is under contract until 2022, declined to comment on his West Ham future last night.

“I don’t want to talk about it. I am concentrated on West Ham,” Arnautovic told Sky Sports.

“We have a big game against Manchester City on Saturday and I am only thinking about this game and the following games and what is being said is not my business.

“My business is to perform on the pitch, to put in performances and that is what I want to do.”

Arnautovic, who joined West Ham in 2017 from Stoke City in a club-record deal worth £24million, is apparently rated in the £50million bracket.

Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen his squad in January and Arnautovic has previously worked with Red Devils boss at Inter Milan.