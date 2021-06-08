Arsenal deal on ‘agenda’ for £51.6m midfielder heralded ‘untouchable’

An Arsenal move for an impressive Sevilla midfielder is ‘on the agenda’, though securing a deal will likely not be straight forward.

Arsenal are hoping to oversee the type of transfer window that will thrust them back into the top four mix. Mikel Arteta’s side will be without European football next season. That, along with a successful transfer window could see them mount a charge up the table next season.

The club have been hard at work on comings and goings, but thus far, have experienced little joy.

Arsenal were heavily entrenched in the race for ex-Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia. To most people’s surprise, the Gunners were gazumped by mid-table Aston Villa in the latter stages.

Bringing Martin Odegaard back on board reportedly remains a goal. However, the latest report detailed a player Jurgen Klopp once favoured over Mohamed Salah that would be a perfectly reasonable alternative.

Strengthening the midfield appears a club priority, and news from Spain has put Arsenal in the hunt for an impressive Sevilla star.

Sport Witness (citing Spanish newspaper Marca) reveal that Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan is ‘on the agenda’ at the Emirates.

Jordan, 26, has been a pivotal figure in the club’s midfield since arriving from Eibar in 2019. Operating primarily in central midfield, Jordan is deemed one of manager Julen Lopetegui’s ‘untouchables’.

The player is reportedly happy to continue his development in Seville, but there is hope of a deal.

That comes in the form of a €60m (£51.6m) exit clause that could be triggered.

Prising Jordan away from La Liga appears a difficult task at this stage, especially with Sevilla hoping to extend his current contract through to 2024.

However, should Arsenal opt to trigger his release clause, Sevilla will be forced to come to the negotiating table.

Ex-Arteta teammate warns of Arsenal sacking

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini believes Mikel Arteta deserves time to stamp his mark on the team, but must deliver next season to keep his job.

Pressure mounted on the 39-year-old during a sticky spell over the winter where some of the fanbase called for the former captain to be sacked.

Flamini feels his old team-mate should be given more time to get Arsenal back to winning ways. But he added that Arteta has to turn things around sooner rather than later.

“There is a board which is in place to make this decision – they confirmed Mikel as the manager to rebuild the team and it is obvious then that he needs time,” he told the PA news agency when asked if it was a good decision from the club to back Arteta.

“At the same time, I understand why fans are frustrated. Arsenal is a big club and they have to be in the highest level in the Premier League.

“It is great that he is getting an extended time at the club. I am sure he will give everything to have a much better year.

“Being a manager of a big team is not an easy job. There is plenty of pressure and you have to deliver – especially next year with both him and the players.

“Everyone wants to see the team getting back to the top level because Arsenal is such a big club. We all want to forget about what happened this year and we are all hoping for a better season.”

