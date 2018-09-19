£52m Man City favourite jokes he’s ready and waiting to sign for Leeds

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has jokingly claimed he is ready to join Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds revolution “whenever he’s needed”.

The appointment of the highly-respected Argentinian coach raised eyebrows this summer – and his arrival at Elland Road appears to be having the desired effect as the Whites went an eighth Championship match unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Preston to extend their lead at the top of the Championship.

The result prompted a reaction from Mendy on social media, with the former Monaco man – a £52m signing in the summer of 2017 – applauding the efforts of Bielsa before engaging in plenty of banter with Whites supporters.

Marcelo Bielsa 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 18, 2018

Mendy played under Bielsa at Marseille and is well aware of the coach’s abilities, while the Argentine is also seen as something of a guru to both Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.

The wing-back, himself earning rave reviews, then engaged in some hilarious banter when Leeds fan @NiallBranton, replied saying: ‘I’d have you at Leeds but Barry Douglas has been very good’.

That prompted Mendy to jokingly revealed he is on standby should anything happen to Douglas, who arrived in a bargain £3m deal from Wolves over the summer.

Ahaha ok give me a call if needed bro 🤣 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 18, 2018

“Ahaha ok give me a call if needed bro,” said the World Cup winner.

The 24-year-old wasn’t finished there, though. With Mendy keeping a firm eye on Leeds, @BerenCross asked: ‘Does this mean Benjamin paid for LUTV tonight?’

Mendy responded: ‘Ahahha no I just have the notifications!!!’ – displaying message from FlashScores that told him Leeds had just extended their lead to 3-0.

