£53m Liverpool target will be allowed to leave France in summer

​Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Nabil Fekir will be allowed to leave this summer due to a “gentleman’s agreement” with the club’s president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Fekir, 25, almost joined Liverpool last summer and was even pictured in a Reds shirt before the deal collapsed at the 11th hour.

The attacking midfielder was understood to have had a problem with his knee in the medical, although Aulas later claimed “the three parties did not find an agreement, but not just Liverpool and Lyon, who had had an agreement.”

Liverpool though were so concerned that they felt that it was too much of a risk to spend £53million on the player.

Fekir has since been linked with Chelsea and Real Madrid, while Liverpool are also still believed to have an interest in the player.

Now French newspaper L’Equipe claims that Lyon are willing to sell Fekir to the highest bidder with the player refusing to sign a new contract, which expires at the end of next season.

And they claim Liverpool could well go back in Fekir, who almost penned a five-year deal worth £130,000 a week at Anfield last season.

Jurgen Klopp does have Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returning to fitness, but Naby Keita has failed to hit the heights expected of him and Liverpool may look to add another midfielder in the summer.