£57m Laporte issues farewell statement to Atheltic fans

Aymeric Laporte has issued a farewell message to Athletic Bilbao amid speculation of an impending move to Manchester City.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a £57million transfer to Pep Guardiola’s side and was reportedly due to travel to Manchester on Monday.

He wrote in a message on Athletic’s official Twitter account: “To all the Athletic family. I want to thank you for all you have given me. I arrived as a kid and I’ve grown here as a person and as a footballer. My exit, ahead of a new challenge in my professional career, I don’t want it be a goodbye, but a see you later. Here I am leaving a unique club, different and I will never forget you.”

lLporte is poised to complete a transfer to England, with the Blues reported to have triggered a £57million release clause in his contract.

The 23-year-old would provide depth at centre-back for City boss Pep Guardiola, whose spending on defenders since last season would reach £190million if Laporte signs.

Guardiola was keen on signing Laporte when he first arrived at the club in 2016 but the player turned down the move to continue his development at Bilbao.

Laporte’s signing is expected to end City’s interest in West Brom’s Jonny Evans, Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez and Leicester defender Harry Maguire.

