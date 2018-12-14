£60m Liverpool, Chelsea target refuses to shut down January move talk

Nabil Fekir has refused to rule out possibility of leaving Lyon during the January transfer window.

The playmaker almost joined Liverpool in the summer and was pictured in a red shirt, before a £60million transfer fell through over concerns Liverpool had with Fekir’s medical.

Since then Fekir has continued to impress with five goals and four assists in Ligue 1 and Chelsea have reportedly registered their interest in the 25-year-old.

French outlet L’Equipe recently suggested that Real Madrid were keen on landing Fekir, while Chelsea are also in the hunt.

Lyon though are understood to be ready to offer him a new deal on improved terms.

Fekir told French radio station RMC: “With regards to an extension, I’ll meet the president.”

Asked about staying at Lyon, he said: “Why not?”

While he also did not completely ruled out a move in the new year.

“Not at the moment but in football, nothing can be predicted in advance,” he added.

In September, Fekir, who is under contract with Lyon until 2020, has clarified the situation regarding his current deal and his future.

“What happened with Liverpool is straight out of my head, I turned the page,” said Fekir.

“We must not stop at this, we must move forward. There are things that must be accepted.

“My future? We have not discussed an extension yet, we will see what happens.”