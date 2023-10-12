£60m Newcastle transfer dashed, as top source states two reasons why Arsenal deal won’t happen

A rumoured Newcastle move for Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe is unlikely to take shape, with trusted reporter David Ornstein revealing the dual reasons why.

Speculation Smith Rowe could depart the Gunners in 2024 has ramped up in recent weeks. West Ham and Newcastle are the two clubs drawing the strongest links. Indeed, reports earlier in the week claimed Newcastle chiefs were due to hold a strategic transfer meeting and Smith Rowe is a player who’d be addressed.

The 23-year-old is facing an uphill struggle for regular gametime at the Emirates. Despite his injury issues being behind him, the presence of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira makes playing in the two box-to-box midfield roles a difficult undertaking.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned Arsenal value their academy graduate around the £60m mark in the event they do cash in.

That number reflects the £55m figure Manchester United paid to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea over the summer. Rightly or wrongly, Arsenal believe Smith Rowe is a more valuable asset than Mount is.

However, when responding in a Q&A in the Athletic, the ultra-reliable David Ornstein claimed talk of Newcastle pursuing Smith Rowe is premature.

Detailing the reasons why a move is unlikely, Ornstein pointed to the fact there’s no natural opening in Newcastle’s strongest eleven. Fitness permitting, Eddie Howe already boasts an imposing midfield trio of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Furthermore, the Magpies are unlikely to be able to sanction any major mid-season moves without first generating sizeable sums from player sales.

Newcastle may well be the world’s richest club, though they too must conform to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Smith Rowe to Newcastle? Ornstein shakes his head

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there is admiration for Smith Rowe at Newcastle and elsewhere,” wrote Ornstein. “He’s a top talent and things have not been going his way at Arsenal since he returned from injury.

“There have been some encouraging signs of late and Arsenal fans will hope to see him back playing a prominent role again, but clearly if that doesn’t happen, talk of a departure is likely to increase.

“He is a valuable asset — contracted until 2026 and zero on the balance sheet, so pure profit if he was to be sold.”

“I saw the reports this morning and completely respect the work of fellow journalists, but I’m not aware of Newcastle pursuing him.

“It isn’t clear where he would fit into Eddie Howe’s team unless somebody leaves and there has not been any contact between any of the parties involved.

“His situation, though, is one to watch.”

Pouring further cold water on Smith Rowe to Newcastle, Ornstein claimed Newcastle’s heavy investment in recent windows is likely to mean player exits are required before major new signings are made.

What’s more, that comment was in reference to Newcastle signing players at season’s end, never mind January.

Ornstein added when replying to a second question: “The Champions League money and sponsorship revenues are providing Newcastle with a major financial uplift, but they’ve invested quite heavily and the only notable sales have been Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood.

“So, like most of the top clubs, it will require some departures to ease the financial fair play situation and give them more muscle in the market.”

For the time being at least, Smith Rowe to Newcastle is a move that appears highly unlikely to materialise in the winter window.

