Sunderland sign Spurs’ Yedlin on loan for season

Sunderland have signed USA right-back DeAndre Yedlin on loan from Tottenham for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has made just one substitute appearance for Tottenham since his move from Seattle Sounders last January and has not been involved in any of the first-team’s match-day squads this season.

But he featured five times for the USA at the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer.

Yedlin began his career at Seattle and made 45 appearances for them in MLS, scoring once.

After joining Sunderland, he said: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to play for a club with such great history. I’ve heard fantastic things about Sunderland and the supporters from Claudio Reyna and Jozy Altidore.

“Claudio speaks very highly of Dick Advocaat from his time at Rangers.”