Leeds United owner Cellino to appeal Football League ban

Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino is set to appeal against his latest Football League ban – which could last eight months.

Earlier this month Cellino was banned for a second time for breaching the Football League’s owners’ and directors’ rules following a conviction for tax evasion this year.

The Italian served his previous ban from January until May, having been found guilty of failing to pay VAT on a yacht.

Cellino, who has three further criminal cases against him still outstanding, had until October 28 to appeal against his latest ban and the Football League have confirmed that he has submitted the necessary paperwork ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

If he is unsuccessful, the 59-year-old, who took over at Elland Road in April 2014, will be unable to take part in the day-to-day running of the Sky Bet Championship club, forcing him to pass control to someone else.

The Football League has yet to confirm the length of any ban, but it is thought it would end in June 2016 – 12 months from the date of his conviction when it will be spent under English law.