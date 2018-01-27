7 of the best pictures from Alexis Sanchez’s Man Utd debut

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho waxed lyrical about new signing Alexis Sanchez after a 4-0 FA Cup win over Yeovil on Friday night.

Debutant Sanchez helped steer United into the FA Cup fifth round with two assists as Jose Mourinho’s men eased past their hosts.

The Chile forward laid on goals for Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera, with Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku glossing the score late on at Huish Park.

Mourinho admitted after the game that he was happy with the attitude shown by his side, as well as Sanchez’s debut.

“These matches are difficult if the attitude is not correct. In the first half they gave us a difficult time, pressing and aggressive on the ball and on the shinpads,” Mourinho told the BBC.

“I could hear Darren Way on the touchline, he knew what he was saying, they were organised.

“But in the second half we had control of the game and had more space and more quality, we killed the game.

“Alexis Sanchez is a fantastic addition, everyone is happy that he comes. Good players want good players. The question is always which one is going to be left out, it is not about that for us.

“We have a fantastic group of attacking players and he is another one with more maturity and experience. His choice for the second goal is a choice that a player like Marcus Rashford is too nervous to make that kind of decision. He brings maturity and class.”

Sanchez is now expected to make his Premier League debut for United in Wednesday night’s clash against his old enemy Tottenham at Wembley.