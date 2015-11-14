Luiz sent off as Brazil draw with Argentina

Argentina are still searching for their first win in World Cup qualifying after drawing 1-1 with 10-man Brazil in Buenos Aires.

The match, which had been postponed for 24 hours after torrential rain on Thursday, first swung Argentina’s way as Ezequiel Lavezzi put the hosts ahead in the 33rd minute, but Lima levelled for Brazil just before the hour mark.

Brazil were playing for a draw by the closing moments, having had David Luiz sent off for a second yellow card with two minutes to go.

Argentina, yet to win after three qualifiers, started the night with clear attacking intent as Gonzalo Higuain and Angel Di Maria went close in the opening moments.

Brazil slowly improved but were lacking creativity, and Argentina snatched the lead in the 33rd minute as a sublime pass from Di Maria picked out Higuain who crossed for Lavezzi to tap home.

The visitors barely managed a shot in the first half, with a Luiz header which went wide four minutes before the break their best chance.

Argentina almost doubled their advantage immediately after half-time as Ever Banega’s shot struck a post in the opening moments of the second half.

But Brazil had got the message and Neymar’s curling shot in the 53rd minute should have been a warning for Argentina.

Five minutes later, Brazil were level as Douglas Costa – just on as a substitute – saw his header hit the crossbar before Lima swept home the rebound.

Brazil were on top now, and Willian went close to a superb solo effort as he shook off two defenders only to see his shot deflected.

The final moments were tense and tetchy, with David Luiz’s red following a tackle on Lucas Biglia doing nothing to calm tempers, but Brazil’s switch to a defensive approach was enough for them to take a point.

The result does little to ignite either team’s stuttering qualifying campaign so far. Brazil, who have four points from three matches, host Peru on November 17 while Argentina will head to Colombia seeking their first win.

Peru will go into that match against Brazil on the back of their first win qualifying, having beaten Paraguay 1-0 on Friday.

Jefferson Farfan got the only goal in the 20th minute.