Your Says of the day: Neville next to boss United?

Has Gary Neville taken the Valencia job with replacing Van Gaal in mind? Also, Moreno offered a lift to Madrid and Delph is out-performing Yaya Toure.

Neville laying foundations to replace Van Gaal?

When we look at the insane success of the class of 92 there is no denying a huge curiosity as to whether or not they can repeat it on a managerial level.

We all know about Giggs’ incubation period at Old Trafford and while Gary Neville (albeit a bit of experience with the England setup), and Paul Scholes have been very good in punditry (putting aside their United bias) – they have definitely shown they know how to analyze the game. I see Phil Neville as an assistant, just as he was as a player.

I am very, very interested in how Gary Neville does. Valencia is a huge club in Spain. This is a very big gig to start with and I am holding thumbs that Gazza does us proud.

You never know, we might have a ready-made replacement for Van Gaal if Gary Neville does a good job of it. Either way, I would love it if he does well. Not only for the pride of Manchester but also for English management in general.

hatters

Good luck, Gary

Gary Neville has demonstrated his tactical nous on a weekly basis on Sky and will be a significant loss to them and he would be my first choice to replace Roy even though he has to date had no managerial experience so the role at Valencia IMO can only be a good thing.

It is proposed that it will last until the end of the season but if Gary is successful assisted by his brother who knows what might happen in the summer and it is well known that he already has a strong relationship with the owner

It won’t be easy for him Valencia are considered a top side in Spain and have been successful in Europe recently and it won’t help that he speaks as far as it is known little to no Spanish.

But I wish him well he is someone that I truly respect and like, blimey I have even almost forgotten that he once played for United!

nine nine nine

Singing the Blues

Coming into this work this morning knowing we are in the last 4 of the league cup, and top of the league, and through to the last 16 of the champions league, and being heavily invested in (setting us up for an even brighter and bluer future!) is making me one happy blue!

mark_ozzy

Reds should vie for Victor

Liverpool should go for Valdes. Would be a very cheap world class goalkeeper. Keep Mignolet on the starting 11 but as soon as he messes up (again), replace him. At least with competition he might improve.

giorgioxxi

Delph outshining Yaya

I wasn’t convinced when we signed him, as I hadn’t seen much of him, but like many on here at least agreed he would be better than Fernando … on current form he is better than Yaya, or at least more effective! Him and Fernandinho as a partnership cover every blade of grass, no more gaping holes in the middle of the park if we keep those two there!

mcfc-psychology

Van Gaal must find room for Herrera

As for Herrera, admittedly, he is one of my favourite current United players. He would be one of the first few names on the team sheet if I was manager. Love his touch, control and vision. He can unlock a defence and watching United at times this season I’ve literally cried out for Van Gaal to get him on the park. I think Herrera was starting to get there though. He seemed to be playing more regurlarly before his injury against Watford which is really unfortunate for him. I just hope Van Gaal will give him the chance back and won’t bench him again. But it seems that part of the philosophy is that if you’re out for whatever reason, you need to work your back in- usually by showing what you can do off the bench, of you get that chance. Ander normally does take his chance when he gets it and to be fair to LvG, he does then give Ander a run of a few games, but injury or a run of bad team results often has cost him his starting berth. There are many ways Herrera can fit into this time and I wish Van Gaal would simply prioritise finding one of them.

sprog37

Moreno to Real?

I’d drive him to Real Madrid. He’s fantastic going forward, but not great going the other way, similar to Glen Johnson in that respect. We need to buy a LB in January anyway

suarezsteeth

Fair play, City

Have to say full marks to the club nice night for reducing the prices. I went with my two lads (normally sit in Block 126) took the opportunity to take the boys’ mates and sit in South Level 2. Nine of us went, able to book the guests on e-tickets associated to our season cards, told price for the 9 tickets £24!!!(less than £3 a ticket)

All see we are subsiding the ludicrous decision to play in London against Arsenal when the last train leaves before the end of game and no doubt hotel prices will be extreme

bluefen