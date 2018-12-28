Victor Wanyama, Mousa Dembele and Fernando Llorente are all among those set to be axed by Spurs in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

They are set to be joined by Michel Vorm, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Vincent Janssen as Mauricio Pochettino attempts to free up funds for his squad.

Spurs are currently six points behind league leaders Liverpool, and Pochettino admitted at the weekend after their 5-0 victory over Bournemouth that his side are dark horses for the title, after moving ahead of defending champions Manchester City.

Tottenham became the first club in Premier League history not to sign a new player in the summer transfer window and, while they have remained open to new arrivals in January, their squad is already too large to fit into their Premier League and Champions League quotas.

Dembele is currently on the shelf with an ankle injury, and with his contract up in the summer, Spurs are expected to cash in on him, with Juventus among others rumoured to be mulling over a bid.

Llorente and Vorm like Dembele, are on countdown to the end of their contracts in the summer, and so may too be moved on while a fee can still be received.

Wanyama’s career in Tottenham has fizzled out somewhat due to persistent knee problems, but under contract until 2021, Spurs would be able to demand a sizeable fee for his services.

West Ham have been touted as a possible destination for the Kenya international.

Nkoudou moved to Spurs from Marseille in 2016 but has failed to make any impact, including during his loan spell with Burnley last season.

Janssen, a £17million signing from AZ Alkmaar, is close to fitness again after surgery on his foot in the summer. After spending last season on loan with Turkish side Fenerbahce, other clubs are reportedly ready to gamble on the 24-year-old.

Despite the suggestions of a quiet January, Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for Norwich City’s teenage sensation Max Aarons, with a fee of £15million suggested for the 18-year-old right-back.

