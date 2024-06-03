Liverpool hope to sign a new midfielder and winger

Liverpool are getting closer to signing players from Serie A and the Primeira Liga, a Brighton forward has revealed he is hoping to play for Manchester City, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Chelsea pursuing a Paris Saint-Germain ace.

LIVERPOOL PLOT DOUBLE SIGNING

Liverpool have been given a major boost in their hunt to land Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, while the Reds have reportedly ‘intensified’ their move for an Argentine star.

Chiesa has long been linked with a switch to Anfield as Liverpool look to strengthen their attacking ranks and also prepare for life after star man Mo Salah.

So far, Chiesa has stayed at Juve, despite there being speculation about Liverpool making contact for him.

The left winger, who can also play on the right flank or at centre-forward, has been in contract discussions with Juve as his current deal is due to expire in June 2025.

The Italian giants have been trying to tie Chiesa down to fresh terms to end the exit rumours once and for all.

But according to new reports in Italy, talks between the two parties have come to a standstill and it is looking increasingly likely that Chiesa will be on the move this summer.

Liverpool are on alert after Juve were forced to reduce their price tag for the 26-year-old.

He was previously valued at more than £50million, but Liverpool can now strike a deal for just €25m (£21m).

Liverpool transfers: Federico Chiesa, Alan Varela eyed

Juve would rather sell Chiesa for that cut-price fee than risk him leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool saving big money in their swoop for the Italy ace will help them in their bid to improve the midfield, too.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Liverpool had opened talks with Porto over the capture of 22-year-old midfielder Alan Varela.

According to journalist Eduardo Burgos, who specialises in South American football, Liverpool chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have ‘intensified’ their interest in Varela.

The Argentina U23 international, who can play as a No 6 or as a No 8, has also been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle United.

But Liverpool hope to beat their Premier League rivals to the punch by forging an agreement for Varela first.

Varela’s Porto contract includes a big release clause worth €70m (£60m), setting up the possibility of Liverpool signing him and Chiesa in a double swoop worth £81m.

Although, Edwards and Hughes will try to convince Porto on reducing their price tag for Varela.

CHELSEA IN FOR PSG ATTACKER

Chelsea hold ‘strong interest’ in PSG winger Ousmane Dembele, a player they had a look at prior to his departure from Barcelona. (various)

Galatasaray have joined AC Milan in chasing Tottenham Hotspur full-back Emerson Royal after he was told he is free to leave by Ange Postecoglou. (Takvim)

Barcelona have joined Bayern Munich in plotting a huge raid on Man Utd for their captain Bruno Fernandes. (O Jogo)

It has also been claimed that Saudi club Al-Nassr could bid as much as €150m (£128m) to unite Fernandes with Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. (CaughtOffside)

Antonio Conte has signed a three-year contract to become Napoli’s new boss, with the Italian side now poised to announce his arrival. (Il Mattino)

WEST HAM IN SHOCK FORWARD MOVE

West Ham United could soon launch an offer to bring former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha back to England from Galatasaray. (Fotospor)

The Irons continue to be linked with a move for Youssef En-Nesyri, whom Julen Lopetegui managed at Sevilla. (AS)

Palace, meanwhile, are on the cusp of signing Daichi Kamada following his exit from Lazio. (Rudy Galetti)

William Gallas has urged Marcus Rashford to consider a move to Arsenal or Chelsea if he decides to leave Man Utd. (various)

Nottingham Forest are rivalling Celtic for the capture of goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, who will be allowed to leave Bayern on loan. (Bild)

BRIGHTON STAR EYEING MAN CITY TRANSFER

Deniz Undav, who is on loan at Stuttgart from Brighton, has signalled his desire to join Man City, Barcelona or Real Madrid in the future. (Bild)

Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign his former Madrid team-mates Casemiro and Nacho. (Marca)

Aston Villa have been quoted an ‘astronomical’ €65m (£55m) for Juve duo Matias Soule and Weston McKennie. (Calciomercato)

Napoli are interested in France right-back Jonathan Clauss and Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra. (Telefoot, AS)

Arsenal are ‘ready to push’ and bring Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu to the Premier League. (Star Gazetesi)