Sheffield Wednesday finalise Aiden McGeady loan capture

Sheffield Wednesday have signed winger Aiden McGeady from Everton on loan until the end of the season.

Republic of Ireland international McGeady, 29, has made just one appearance for Everton this term and is keen for regular first-team football ahead of Euro 2016.

Everton had agreed terms for a similar deal with another unnamed Sky Bet Championship club, understood to be Blackburn, while Leeds had also been linked with the player.

McGeady started out at Celtic and won four Scottish Premier League titles, two Scottish FA Cups and two Scottish League Cups during his six years at the club.

Spartak Moscow paid Celtic £9.5million to sign McGeady in 2010 and after scoring 13 goals in 93 appearances for the Russian side he returned to the UK with Everton for an undisclosed fee in January 2014.

McGeady has made 76 appearances for the Republic of Ireland since making his debut in July 2004 against Jamaica.